Narayana Murthy reacts to his 70 hour work week remark, says ‘we owe it to…’

After Infosys co-founder and former CEO, Narayana Murthy said that youth should work at least 70 hours a week to boost the country’s work productivity, it caused a debate globally. While many people criticised him, several also came in support. Now, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Murthy explained his reason behind the 70 hour remark. Narayana Murthy explained his 70 hour work week remark.

Talking about his remark, Murthy told CNBC-TV18, "I rationalized it this way. If anybody has performed much better than me in their own field, not necessarily in my field, I would respect, I would call them, and I would say, where do you think I was wrong in saying this? But I didn't find it. A lot of my Western friends, a lot of NRIs, and a lot of good people in India called me, and without exception, they were all very happy. They all said whether it is 70 or 60, that's not the issue." (Also Read: How corporate bigwigs reacted to Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He further emphasised the issue and said, "The issue is that we have to work hard in this country because the poor farmer works very hard. You know, the poor factory worker works very hard. So, therefore, those of us who received education at a huge discount, thanks to the subsidy from the government for all this education. In my case, I got a scholarship, right from the university. So we owe it to the less fortunate citizens of India to work extremely hard."

Watch the video of Narayana Murthy here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it received several likes and numerous comments. Many people had mixed reactions to it.

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "Agree on working hard for company and nation building. But gullible employees took this comment out of sync and became dismayed."

"We work extremely hard, and you pay in peanuts," posted a second.

A third shared, "Most employees in Mumbai leave at 6:30 am to reach at 9:30 am. And then get home at night at 10:30 PM. He says anything."

A fourth said, "Productivity is more important."

“I agree with him,” added a fifth.