Don’t worry, Rishi Sunak - Ryanair’s got a seat for you. Airline trolls UK PM in viral post

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s days at 10 Downing Street may be numbered. An exit poll has predicted a landslide victory for the Labour Party in the British parliamentary elections, which, if proven true, will sound the death knell for Sunak’s term in power. Rishi Sunak on a flight out of parliament? Ryanair trolls the UK Prime Minister.(X/@ryanair)

The poll released moments after voting closed indicated that center-left Labour’s leader Keir Starmer will be the country’s next prime minister, reported AFP.

Sunak's Conservative Party meanwhile was predicted to win only 131 of the 650 seats in parliament. Sunak is fighting 14 years of anti-incumbency while battling questions about the cost-of-living crisis. The Conservative Party also went to election after years of instability and in-fighting which has seen five different prime ministers since the Brexit vote of 2016, news agency Reuters reported.

Don’t worry, Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak may lose his seat in parliament, but low-cost airline Ryanair’s got a seat for him on their flight.

Ryanair, known for its playful social media strategy, trolled the (outgoing?) UK Prime Minister with a post that has gone viral on X.

The airline offered Sunak a seat in case he loses his Richmond and Northallerton seat.

The post has gone viral with over 2.6 million views and thousands of amused reactions.

“First genuinely funny ad I've seen in ages,” wrote one person in the comments section. “He’s not even got a window seat,” another joked.

Sunak stunned Westminster and many in his own party by calling the election earlier than he needed to in May with the Conservatives trailing Labour by some 20 points in opinion polls.

He had hoped that the gap would narrow as had traditionally been the case in British elections, but instead had a fairly disastrous campaign.

This “fairly disastrous” campaign was capped by Sunak’s appearance on ITV’s This Morning chat show on the last day of the campaign, which was widely condemned as bizarre. The Indian-origin leader was photographed waiting for his turn on the show behind Britain’s most tattooed woman.

(With inputs from agencies)