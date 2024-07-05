Rishi Sunak waiting awkwardly behind Britain’s most tattooed woman is television gold

A photo of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waiting awkwardly for his turn on a TV show behind Britain’s most tattooed woman has been termed television gold. Rishi Sunak during his appearance on ITV's This Morning show.(X/@MikeBeauvais)

A day before millions of UK voters cast their ballots in a historic general election to decide whether Rishi Sunak will return for a second term, the UK PM appeared on ITV’s This Morning chat show. Bizarrely enough, the prime minister got second billing to Becky Holt, who holds the honour of being Britain’s most tattooed woman.

A photograph that has gone massively viral online shows Holt sitting on the television show couch in nothing but a white bikini. Behind her, Sunak sits on a bench, patiently waiting his turn. He was waiting at the studio for his turn after Holt’s appearance.

One X user called it among the funniest photos to emerge from UK politics.

Another wondered if the prime minister waiting awkwardly behind Holt was all a “fever dream”.

According to Holt, the UK prime minister inquired about her tattoos as they interacted on set. “He asked how much my tattoos were worth. He asked me which was the most painful one. It was short and sweet and we shook hands,” she told OK Magazine.

The unlikely TV appearance occurred during the final day of Sunak’s campaign. Rishi Sunak had scripted history by becoming Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian origin. However, the leader of the Conservative Party may be on his way out - exit polls show a victory for Labour leader Keir Starmer in the general elections.

Sunak, 44, is up against voter angst towards the incumbent Tories after 14 years in power and has had to contend with trailing far behind 61-year-old Keir Starmer-led Labour Party throughout the six-week campaign.

