UK Election 2024 Results LIVE: Exit poll suggests landslide victory for Labour Party

UK Election 2024 Results LIVE: Britain's Labour Party seemed poised for a landslide victory in Friday's parliamentary election, as indicated by an exit poll released after voting ended at 10 pm (UK local time) on Thursday. The poll, released just after voting ended, suggested that centre-left Labour leader Keir Starmer would be the next prime minister. He will face an electorate eager for change amid a backdrop of economic struggles, increasing distrust in institutions, and a fraying social fabric.

As thousands of electoral staff tallied millions of ballot papers at counting centres across the country, the Conservatives absorbed the shock of a historic defeat that will leave the depleted party in disarray and likely spark a contest to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a leader.

Here are the number of seats won (Official)

Conservative Party -1

Labour Party - 14

Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) -

Liberal Democrats - 1

Reform UK -

Greens -

Others -

What did the exit poll say?

The exit poll results indicated that after 14 years in power under five different prime ministers, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives are projected to see their seats in the 650-seat House of Commons reduced to 131. This would mark the Tories' worst result in their two-century history and leave the party in disarray.

Conservatives: 131

Labour: 410

Liberal Democrats: 61

Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP): 10

Reform UK: 13

Plaid Cymru: 4

Greens: 2

Most of the results are expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday.

Latest UK Election 2024 highlights

UK voters have participated in a national election to select the 650 lawmakers who will serve in Parliament for the next five years.

Polls closed at 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) on Thursday, and an exit poll indicated that the left-of-center Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, is poised for a significant majority.

The governing Conservative Party has lost the first seat it was defending in Britain's general election.

Robert Buckland, a former justice minister, lost his Swindon South seat in central England after his vote share dropped by 25% compared to the last election in 2019. Labour’s Heidi Alexander won the seat, making her return to Parliament after resigning in 2018 to take a position with the mayor of London.