 Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader poised to be next UK PM? What are his views on India? | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader poised to be next UK PM? What are his views on India?

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2024 07:55 AM IST

The centre-left Labour Party is expected to win 410 of the country's 650-seat House of Commons, a surplus of 170 seats over the majority mark.

The Labour Party, Britain's main Opposition party, will likely score a landslide victory in the country's general election, exit polls predicted on Thursday. Keir Starmer, the Labour Party's leader, is expected to replace Rishi Sunak as the prime minister of Britain.

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer gives a thumbs up to his supporters after he was elected for the Holborn and St Pancras constituency, in London, Friday, July 5, 2024.(AP)
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer gives a thumbs up to his supporters after he was elected for the Holborn and St Pancras constituency, in London, Friday, July 5, 2024.(AP)

The centre-left Labour Party is expected to win 410 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, a surplus of 170 seats over the majority mark. Rishi Sunak's Tories would only get 131 -- a record low. Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party can bag 13 seats.

Follow Live Updates on UK's elections

Who is Keir Starmer?

61-year-old Keir Starmer, poised to be the next prime minister of Britain, was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his services to law and criminal justice. He was first elected as a member of Parliament from London in 2015. He is a lawyer by profession.

He has two children. His wife, Victoria, is an employee of the National Health Service (NHS).

Sir Keir Starmer is credited for reversing the Labour Party's fortunes after a dismal performance in the 2019 general election. He has rebuilt the party's connection with the sizeable Indian diaspora, which felt alienated under former leader Jeremy Corbyn over a perceived anti-India stance on Kashmir.

Last year, during a speech, he sought a robust relationship with India on the grounds of global security, climate security and economic security.

"What my Labour government will seek with India is a relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration. That will seek a free trade agreement (FTA), we share that ambition, but also a new strategic partnership for global security, climate security, economic security,” he had said.

Keir Starmer's 2024 election manifesto also commits to seeking a “new strategic partnership with India, including a free trade agreement, as well as deepening cooperation in areas like security, education, technology and climate change”.

Earlier this year, he visited the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Kingsbury, north London, and assured the Hindu community that there was no place for Hinduphobia in Britain.

Kier Starmer'sfather was a toolmaker. His mother was a nurse. He grew up in Surrey's Oxted. His mother, Josephine, died in 2015 due to Still's disease, a few weeks after he became an MP.

He studied law at the University of Oxford. He became the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) under a Labour-led government.

He loves soccer. He was named after Keir Hardie, the Labour Party's first leader.

During his campaign, he often talked about financial hardships while growing up.

"We used to choose the phone bill because when it got cut off, it was always the easiest to do without," he said.

He was the first member of his family to get a college education.

With inputs from PTI

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader poised to be next UK PM? What are his views on India?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On