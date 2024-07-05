UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak's Tories set for major defeat, Keir Starmer eyes PM post | Top updates

Britain's Labour Party is headed towards a landslide victory in the ongoing general elections in the United Kingdom, with the results expected shortly. Exit poll predictions and early trends show that the Conservative Party will be pushed out after 14 years in power. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (R) (AFP)

The centre-left Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, who headed the fiery election campaign for the party, is expected to be the next prime minister of the UK. Labour is on course to win about 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons and the Conservatives 131, according to the exit poll. That would be the fewest seats for the Tories in their nearly two-century history and would leave the party in disarray.

There are a total of 650 seats in the UK parliament, and a political party needs over 326 seats to establish a majority.

Seeing a turbulent couple of years in governance, the Conservative Party was marred with controversies in their most recent term in power. The change in the prime minister, the crumbling economy and Covid-19 management became some of the top issues for voters in the polls, leading to the likely ouster of Rishi Sunak's government.

UK Election 2024: Top points