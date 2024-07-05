Larry the Cat ‘says’ he is ‘in charge’ of 10 Downing Street as Keir Starmer yet to take oath as UK PM

Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, asserted his authority at 10 Downing Street amid Rishi Sunak’s resignation tendered to King Charles III and Keir Starmer’s pending appointment as Prime Minister. Larry the Cat was "hired" to keep Downing Street rat-free. (X/@Number10cat)

“Rishi Sunak has offered his resignation to The King but Keir Starmer has yet to be appointed as Prime Minister, so who’s in charge? Me,” Larry “said” while “sharing” his picture on X.

Take a look at the post here:

Larry, the present “incumbent” in this office, served during the premierships of David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak stepped down as prime minister of the United Kingdom after his Conservative Party failed to win a majority in Britain’s general election. As per the official data, the Conservative Party won just 120 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament.

On the other hand, Keir Starmer’s Labour Party won 412 seats, crossing the majority mark of 326 seats to form the government. As Sunak tendered his resignation to the King after losing the elections, the Labour leader will go to Buckingham Palace to seek the King’s approval to form a government.

Rishi Sunak’s last message as PM

“I have given this job my all. But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgement that matters,” said Rishi Sunak on Instagram.

He added, “This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world.”

The 44-year-old also shared a picture of himself walking hand in hand with his wife, Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty.

“The right honourable Rishi Sunak MP had an audience of the King this morning and tendered his resignation as prime minister and first lord of the Treasury, which his majesty was graciously pleased to accept,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement.