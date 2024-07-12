Joe Biden mistakenly addresses Zelenskyy as ‘President Putin’, Ukraine leader’s reaction goes viral

President Joe Biden’s verbal slip-up at the recent NATO summit has not gone unnoticed among social media users. The POTUS made a major gaffe after he addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as 'President Putin' in front of the world leaders. This incident has now garnered global attention, with a video showing the Ukraine leader’s reaction to this slip-up going viral. In the video, he is seen stunned for a moment after Biden’s misstep. The image shows Joe Biden at the NATO summit, where he mistakenly addressed Zelenskyy as "President Putin". (Screengrab)

An X user shared a video with the caption, “Watch Zelensky's reaction as Biden calls him Putin.” In the video Joe Biden says “And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentleman, President Putin.” The video shows a stunned reaction from Zelensky who pauses for a moment and hesitates to take the podium.

The US President quickly takes the microphone and adds, “President Putin, you can beat President Putin. President Zelensky, I am so focused on beating Putin. We got to worry about it anyway.” He then turns to Zelensky and shakes hands with him.

Check out the viral video that has received over 11 million views:

This is not the only gaffe that Biden made. While addressing the audience, he referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as Vice President Trump. “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she wasn’t qualified to be president. So let’s start there,” Biden said.

After less than half an hour of his verbal slip-up of addressing Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin, he conducted a press conference. In this significant event, the UK President answered questions about NATO, Ukraine, China, and Israel.

“I’m determined on running, but I think it’s important that I allay fears,” he said. “I’ve got to finish this job because there’s so much at stake,” he added when asked about calls for his resignation and retirement from opponents.