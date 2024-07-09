Singer Armaan Malik complains of being mistaken for Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, issues statement

Singer Armaan Malik took to X to clarify after his fans mistook him for a YouTuber, a Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, with the same name. He said this confusion is hampering his reputation and urged people to stop tagging him in posts related to the YouTuber. The image on the left shows singer Armaan Malik, and on the right is the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant by the same name. (Instagram/armaanmalik, armaan__malik9)

“Hi everyone. I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person,” the singer wrote.

He added, “I want to be very clear: I have no connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way.”

He shared how the situation is hampering his reputation and turning out to be misleading to people who have supported him. “While I can't stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this,” he expressed.

Finally, he urged, “Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him” and concluded his post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being posted, the viral share has collected over 4.3 lakh views and counting. In addition, the share has also accumulated more than 6,700 likes. The post has prompted people to share varied comments.

What did X users say about this post by Armaan Malik?

“I have to agree with you on this as I also made the same mistake. I was like ‘When did Armaan Malik marry two women’. Later, found out it was some other guy. I guess you don't have to think much about this as the Youtuber don't have much staying power but artist's work lives forever,” wrote an X user.

Another agreed with the singer and posted, “This was a much needed clarification.” A third joined, “Another mistaken identity.”

A fourth commented, “Don't worry we all are with you in this ! I can totally understand that how does it feels that people are tagging you with the other Armaan Malik! We all know that it's not you so don't worry bro we all are with you always.”

Singer Armaan Malik:

Besides being a playback singer, he is a music producer who has created several soul-stirring songs. He usually keeps a low profile, occasionally posting on social media.

YouTuber Armaan Malik

He is a YouTuber who regularly posts videos on the platform and has a huge fan following. His videos usually feature his two wives, Payal and Kritika.