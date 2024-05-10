Billionaire’s wife slammed for bullying woman with same name on Instagram, deletes her handle after backlash

A woman is accused of bullying another person with the same name as her own on Instagram. Reportedly, Katherine Asplundh, formally Driscoll, who married a billionaire heir, pressured another woman with the same moniker as her married name and asked her to sell her Instagram handle - a move that violates the platform’s terms of service. When refused, Asplundh reportedly bombarded the other woman's Instagram DM with a flurry of texts. Soon, the incident came to light, and she received severe backlash from social media users. Following this, she deleted her Instagram account. The image shows Katherine Asplundh, who allegedly bullied another woman with the same name on Instagram. (Instagram/@Katherine Asplundh)

Dailymail shared an Instagram video showing the text exchanges between the two women. “Katherine Asplundh, formerly Driscoll, has since deleted her Instagram account, after hundreds of fans stole other versions of her newlywed name,” wrote the outlet.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared some 14 hours ago, the video has collected more than 3.8 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 3,800 likes.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“I just know his family is pissed about this negative publicity two seconds after she said 'I do',” wrote an Instagram user.

“I would definitely take that girl's money. It’s Instagram. Who cares? At least she’s offering money lol,” posted another.

“Entitled, entitled, entitled,” expressed a third.

“Way to ingratiate yourself with your new in-laws. Not,” added a fourth.

“Such spoiled, privileged audacity! Get a life!” joined a fifth.

According to the New York Post, social media users dug deeper into Katherine Asplundh’s other social media platforms. They found an old TikTok video (now deleted) where she is reportedly seen mocking those women who get excited to change their name on social media after getting married.

“Something that low-key bothers me is when girls get married, and it’s not even like 10 minutes after they do their vows, and they’re like ‘Oh! Going on my Instagram! Let me change my last name already’,” Asplundh said in a video, according to the Daily Mail, cited the New York Post.