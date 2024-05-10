 Billionaire’s wife slammed for bullying woman with same name on Instagram, deletes her handle after backlash | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Billionaire’s wife slammed for bullying woman with same name on Instagram, deletes her handle after backlash

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 10, 2024 10:51 AM IST

Katherine Asplundh, maiden name Driscoll, allegedly bullied a woman and tried to buy her Instagram handle as she has the same moniker as her married name.

A woman is accused of bullying another person with the same name as her own on Instagram. Reportedly, Katherine Asplundh, formally Driscoll, who married a billionaire heir, pressured another woman with the same moniker as her married name and asked her to sell her Instagram handle - a move that violates the platform’s terms of service. When refused, Asplundh reportedly bombarded the other woman's Instagram DM with a flurry of texts. Soon, the incident came to light, and she received severe backlash from social media users. Following this, she deleted her Instagram account.

The image shows Katherine Asplundh, who allegedly bullied another woman with the same name on Instagram. (Instagram/@Katherine Asplundh)
The image shows Katherine Asplundh, who allegedly bullied another woman with the same name on Instagram. (Instagram/@Katherine Asplundh)

Dailymail shared an Instagram video showing the text exchanges between the two women. “Katherine Asplundh, formerly Driscoll, has since deleted her Instagram account, after hundreds of fans stole other versions of her newlywed name,” wrote the outlet.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: US school bullies create 'mock slave auction' group chat, ask students to bid on their Black classmates

Check out the video here:

Since being shared some 14 hours ago, the video has collected more than 3.8 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 3,800 likes.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“I just know his family is pissed about this negative publicity two seconds after she said 'I do',” wrote an Instagram user.

“I would definitely take that girl's money. It’s Instagram. Who cares? At least she’s offering money lol,” posted another.

“Entitled, entitled, entitled,” expressed a third.

Also Read: Nursing college asks bullied student to pay ‘huge amount’ to return her original marksheet

“Way to ingratiate yourself with your new in-laws. Not,” added a fourth.

“Such spoiled, privileged audacity! Get a life!” joined a fifth.

According to the New York Post, social media users dug deeper into Katherine Asplundh’s other social media platforms. They found an old TikTok video (now deleted) where she is reportedly seen mocking those women who get excited to change their name on social media after getting married.

“Something that low-key bothers me is when girls get married, and it’s not even like 10 minutes after they do their vows, and they’re like ‘Oh! Going on my Instagram! Let me change my last name already’,” Asplundh said in a video, according to the Daily Mail, cited the New York Post.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Billionaire’s wife slammed for bullying woman with same name on Instagram, deletes her handle after backlash

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On