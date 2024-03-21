US school bullies create 'mock slave auction' group chat, ask students to bid on their Black classmates

In a disturbing event, a few students from a US school created a 'mock slave auction' on a group chat. As per reports, the students who created the group pretended to auction their Black classmates. This racial online bullying incident that took place in USA's Southwick Regional School has left people shocked. The incident of US school bullies creating a 'mock slave auction' Snapchat group has angered netizens (Representational image). (Unsplash/@kaitlynbaker)

A few eighth-grade students created the chat group on Snapchat , reported WWLP. It was created overnight from February 8 through February 9, where the students engaged in "a hateful, racist online chat that included heinous language, threats, and a mock slave auction."

What did the district attorney say about this incident?

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni took to Facebook to address the issue. He wrote that "six juveniles were criminally charged in the Southwick racial bullying incident".

He “authorised members of his office's Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Chief of the Juvenile Court Unit to pursue criminal charges against six juveniles for their alleged roles in facilitating and participating in a hateful, racist online chat that included heinous language, threats, and a mock slave auction.”

Gulluni shared that hatred and racism have no place in the community. "I will ensure that we act, and act with swift resolve, as we did here, to uncover it and bring it to the light of justice," he stated.

In the following lines, he pointed out that the alleged behaviour of the six students is "vile, cruel, and contemptible". He further emphasised that seeing such "ugliness" among middle school students "is discouraging, unsettling, and deeply frustrating".

"The juveniles have been charged with the following: one juvenile has been charged with: interference with civil rights, threat to commit a crime, and witness interference, one juvenile has been charged with: interference with civil rights and threat to commit a crime, and four other juveniles have each been charged with: threat to commit a crime," he explained.

CNN also shared a video that shows an interview with Allyson Lopez, mother of one of the victims. In the interview, the reporter says that she cannot believe Lopez's daughter had to go through this horrifying and shocking incident. In reply, Lopez shares that her kid has experienced "a different level of trauma". The mom also explains that it's hard for her daughter as she is still struggling.

Take a look at the entire interview here:

How did netizens react to this incident?

This incident sent a shockwave among netizens. Many were in disbelief at this bullying incident, and a few also suggested how parents should be held responsible for their children's behaviour.

"Parents of these kids should be charged with mandatory social work and racial courses. They are the main ones responsible for the education of these kids," posted an Instagram user.

"They should have been expelled and face criminal charges," added another.

"It starts with the parents and support system. Kids don't just randomly pick up racism on their own," joined a third.

"Calling it the incident doesn't even cut close. This is criminal behaviour," wrote a fourth.