Elon Musk wants everyone to 'move on' from racism: ‘Self-described victim…'

Elon Musk said that he feels upset when he is asked about his stance on racism. During an interview for "The Don Lemon Show", the Tesla billionaire said, “I think being aware of inequities in society is fine, of course, but trying to make everything a race issue is divisive and corrosive to society.” Elon Musk offered a solution for racism which he said does not exist in extreme form.(AFP)

Asserting that society blames "a lot of things" on racism and that's unfair, Elon Musk even proposed solution: "Treat everyone according to who they are as an individual."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He added, “I think we should not make this a constant subject. I think we need to move on. You cannot have a situation where someone is a self-described victim, and they just get to be that because that's how they feel.”

Read more: This Sundar Pichai plan for Google Gemini may affect Elon Musk and Sam Altman the most

Disagreeing with the idea that racism exists in an extreme capacity during the time of transatlantic slave trade, Elon Musk said that it is time to "look to the future rather than the past."

"If we keep talking about it nonstop, it'll never go away," he said.

While talking about racism in the 21st century, Elon Musk asked exactly what advantages he'd been given as a white person, adding, “There's an ease that you have in society, that many people of color don't.”

Earlier Tesla faced backlash over the treatment of its Black employees when in 2022, 15 Black employees sued the electronic vehicle maker alleging racial harassment saying that they were subjected to racial slurs, graffiti and physical violence.

During the interview, Elon Musk also talked about his ketamine use and leadership of X and at some points became tense when X owner told Don Lemon, “You are upsetting me, because the way you're phrasing questions, I think, is not cogent.”