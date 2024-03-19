 Elon Musk wants everyone to 'move on' from racism: ‘Self-described victim…' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk wants everyone to 'move on' from racism: ‘Self-described victim…'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Elon Musk said that society blames "a lot of things" on racism and that's unfair. He offered a solution for racism which he said does not exist in extreme form.

Elon Musk said that he feels upset when he is asked about his stance on racism. During an interview for "The Don Lemon Show", the Tesla billionaire said, “I think being aware of inequities in society is fine, of course, but trying to make everything a race issue is divisive and corrosive to society.”

Elon Musk offered a solution for racism which he said does not exist in extreme form.(AFP)
Elon Musk offered a solution for racism which he said does not exist in extreme form.(AFP)

Read more: Elon Musk defends drug usage: ‘I use Ketamine because…’

Asserting that society blames "a lot of things" on racism and that's unfair, Elon Musk even proposed solution: "Treat everyone according to who they are as an individual."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He added, “I think we should not make this a constant subject. I think we need to move on. You cannot have a situation where someone is a self-described victim, and they just get to be that because that's how they feel.”

Read more: This Sundar Pichai plan for Google Gemini may affect Elon Musk and Sam Altman the most

Disagreeing with the idea that racism exists in an extreme capacity during the time of transatlantic slave trade, Elon Musk said that it is time to "look to the future rather than the past."

"If we keep talking about it nonstop, it'll never go away," he said.

While talking about racism in the 21st century, Elon Musk asked exactly what advantages he'd been given as a white person, adding, “There's an ease that you have in society, that many people of color don't.”

Read more: Elon Musk says his Ketamine prescription is in Tesla investors’ best interests

Earlier Tesla faced backlash over the treatment of its Black employees when in 2022, 15 Black employees sued the electronic vehicle maker alleging racial harassment saying that they were subjected to racial slurs, graffiti and physical violence.

During the interview, Elon Musk also talked about his ketamine use and leadership of X and at some points became tense when X owner told Don Lemon, “You are upsetting me, because the way you're phrasing questions, I think, is not cogent.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Elon Musk wants everyone to 'move on' from racism: ‘Self-described victim…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On