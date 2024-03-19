 This Sundar Pichai plan for Google Gemini may affect Elon Musk and Sam Altman the most - Hindustan Times
This Sundar Pichai plan for Google Gemini may affect Elon Musk and Sam Altman the most

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 12:37 PM IST

If the deal with Google is finalized, it would be a big boost for Gemini and a blow to its key rivals.

Apple and Google are in talks to integrate Google's artificial-intelligence model Gemini into iPhone, Bloomberg reported. This means that new Gemini-powered features could be introduced to iPhones this year, the report claimed citing people in the know. However, representatives for Apple and Google did not respond on the talks. Apple had also thought about using OpenAI's model and recently held discussions with the ChatGPT maker, the report added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is planning a comeback for Google's Gemini AI with the help of Apple iPhone.(Reuters)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is planning a comeback for Google's Gemini AI with the help of Apple iPhone.(Reuters)

Google-iPhone deal: What we know?

If the deal with Google is finalized, it would be a big boost for Gemini and a blow to its key rivals as the AI model faces tough competition from Sam Altman's OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI.

Google Gemini controversy

The deal could also provide solace to Gemini chatbot which has been mired in controversy since last month some social-media users accused the chatbot and its creators of being too "woke" after it consistently generated images of people of color in inaccurate historical contexts. This resulted in Google eventually pausing Gemini's image-generation feature while promising users that it would "re-release an improved version soon."

What Elon Musk said on Google Gemini?

Elon Musk celebrated the pause and accused Google's AI of being “racist”, saying, “I'm glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all.” The comments come after Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman accusing OpenAI of violating its nonprofit mission when it partnered with Microsoft.

