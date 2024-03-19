Sensex crash today: Why is Indian stock market down? 4 major reasons that wiped off 3.71 lakh crore

Sensex crash today: Indian equity indices traded lower today (March 19) dragged by heavyweights TCS, Reliance Industries, and Infosys. Asian peers are also declining ahead of the US Fed policy decision this week. Sensex shed over 600 points to reach below 72,200 level. Nifty gave up 21,900 mark and the market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE declined by ₹3.71 lakh crore to ₹375.08 lakh crore.

