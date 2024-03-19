 TCS share price down 3% today as Tata Sons to sell 0.65% stake for $1.1 billion - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

TCS share price down 3% today as Tata Sons to sell 0.65% stake for $1.1 billion

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 09:32 AM IST

TCS share price today: Tata Sons has offered to sell 2.34 crore shares of the IT major at ₹4,001 per share through block deals to raise $1.1 billion.

TCS share price today: TCS share price fell 3 per cent today as markets opened following reports that Tata Sons has offered to sell 2.34 crore shares of the IT major at 4,001 per share through block deals to raise $1.1 billion. As per reports, the floor price represents a 3.6 per cent discount to the last traded price as on March 18, TCS' shares on BSE closed 1.8 per cent lower at 4,144.25 while their intraday high was 4,254.75.

TCS share price today: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)
TCS share price today: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)

Read more: Stocks to watch on March 19: TCS, Adani Group, Poonawalla Fincorp, IRCTC and more

How TCS shares are performing today?

TCS shares traded nearly 3 per cent lower at 4,030.65 on the National Stock Exchange and in the previous session had closed 1.78 per cent lower at 4,219.25 on the (NSE). With a market capitalisation of 15 lakh crore, TCS is India's second most-valued listed company in which promoters held a 72.41 percent stake as of December 31, 2023. Of this, Tata Sons held 72.38 percent stake and the rest is held by Tata Investment Corporation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Meet Yotta Data Services' Sunil Gupta: Man behind Nvidia's biggest India AI bet

Why have Tata Group stocks been in focus this month?

Tata Group stocks have been in focus in March after a note from Spark Capital referred to a possible listing of Tata Sons by September 2025. Then, Tata Sons will complete three years of being notified as an upper-layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which mandates that upper layer NBFCs have to list within three years of being notified. Tata Sons was notified in September 2022 and controls 29 publicly listed Tata Group companies with a combined market capitalisation of 31.6 lakh crore.

Read more: India can’t achieve China’s past 8-10% growth, Morgan Stanley says

Tata Sons' IPO possible?

If launched, Tata Sons' IPO could be the biggest ever, even surpassing Life Insurance Corporation of India’s 21,000-crore offer. Spark Capital said that Tata Sons could be valued at 7-8 lakh crore through the IPO and Tata Chemicals would be the only potential play in the IPO.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / TCS share price down 3% today as Tata Sons to sell 0.65% stake for $1.1 billion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On