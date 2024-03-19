Meet Yotta Data Services' Sunil Gupta: Man behind Nvidia's biggest India AI bet

Nvidia seeks to work with more Indian businesses to tailor more country-specific artificial intelligence innovations and products, Vishal Dhupar, the MD, Asia-South of Nvidia said while talking about the company's multi-million dollar partnership with Yotta Data Services- Mumbai-based company which has invested in Nvidia's 16,000 chips. The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Yotta Data Services’ haul of Nvidia chips will reach about 20,000 by June. (Reuters)

Vishal Dhupar said, “We are working with multiple business houses. One which has been publicly now been announced is Yotta. They're bringing 16,000 GPUs. It's going to be the state of the art data center. It's exactly the same architecture, as we used for our own engineers. I physically saw the machines coming into the country last week. They will quickly get built up.”

Yotta Data Services making biggest bet on AI in India

Sunil Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of Yotta Data Services, said, “I’m ambitious, I’m hungry. I’m willing to take a bet on the future of AI.” The company is aiming to offer high-performance computing capabilities from data centers in India in order to help the country’s corporations, startups and researchers to develop their own AI services. The most important part of this strategy are Nvidia’s chips which will be used to train large language models and building applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft GitHub Copilot.

Yotta Data Services' Nvidia delivery truck has arrived

Yotta Data Services' 16,000 Nvidia GPUs have been delivered. The graphics processing units run $30,000 to $40,000 each and are called Hoppers. Yotta’s haul of Nvidia chips will reach about 20,000 by June but still falls far behind tech giants like Microsoft Corp. who purchase them by the tens of thousands. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg said he aims to get 350,000 H100s by year-end. Tata Group and Reliance Industries Ltd., which plan to develop AI infrastructure too, have yet to order Nvidia’s most advanced chips.

But what is Sunil Gupta's biggest worry?

Not security for sure as he said, “Security?! I never thought of that! A lot of people want these.”