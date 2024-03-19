Nvidia unveils flagship AI chip B200: All you need to know
Mar 19, 2024 07:36 AM IST
Nvidia B200: The B200 "Blackwell" chip is 30 times speedier at tasks like serving up answers from chatbots.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kicked off his company's annual developer conference with several announcements as the chip maker aims to maintain a dominant position in the artificial-intelligence industry. Jensen Huang introduced Nvidia's latest chip which is 30 times speedier at some tasks than its predecessor.
Detailing new set of software tools to help develo.pers sell AI models more easily, he unveiled Nvidia's new flagship chip called the B200 which takes two squares of silicon the size of the company's previous offering and binds them together into a single component. Here's all you need to know:
- The B200 "Blackwell" chip is 30 times speedier at tasks like serving up answers from chatbots.
- Jensen Huang did not give specific details about its performance with respect to data crunching in order to train chatbots. He also gave no price details.
- Nvidia's shares which have surged 240% over the past 12 months, making it the US stock market's third-most valuable company, behind only Microsoft and Apple, dipped 1.4% in extended trade.
- Tom Plumb, CEO and portfolio manager at Plumb Funds, whose largest holdings include Nvidia, said that the chip was not a surprise "but it reinforces that this company is still at the cutting edge and the leader in all graphics processing. That doesn't mean the market is not going to be big enough for AMD and others to come in. But it shows that their lead is pretty insurmountable."
- Nvidia also said that Amazon.com, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Oracle , are expected to use the new chip in cloud-computing services they sell.
- Jensen Huang also said that Nvidia's software would be able to stream 3-D worlds to Apple's new Vision Pro headset.
- He also outlined a new series of chips for creating humanoid robots as several robots made using chips joined him on the stage.
