Nvidia unveils flagship AI chip B200: All you need to know

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kicked off his company's annual developer conference with several announcements as the chip maker aims to maintain a dominant position in the artificial-intelligence industry. Jensen Huang introduced Nvidia's latest chip which is 30 times speedier at some tasks than its predecessor. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang displays products on-stage during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California.(AFP)

Detailing new set of software tools to help develo.pers sell AI models more easily, he unveiled Nvidia's new flagship chip called the B200 which takes two squares of silicon the size of the company's previous offering and binds them together into a single component. Here's all you need to know:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.