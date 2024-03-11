Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes their is ‘low probability of success’ if company is started because of this reason

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that anyone should build a company if they are passionate about it in a recent economic forum held at Stanford University. Advising the students, the billionaire said, “I hope that if I leave you with anything, money is the only singular reason not to start a company. Because starting a company has a very low probability of success. And so if that is your reason for doing it, you will likely regret the experience.” Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, participates in the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research Summit in Palo Alto, California.(Reuters)

He explained, “You should build a company because you believe in your idea, you’re passionate about it, and you want to build something great… You have to have a perspective that’s unique and that you feel really strongly about, so you’re willing to persevere almost any challenge to make it happen.”

At the forum, he also said that artificial general intelligence could potentially emerge within the next five years but this depends on the definition of the goal.

Stressing that the timeline for achieving this is based on how one defines the concept, Jensen Huang said that if the benchmark is the ability to pass human tests, it could become a reality sooner than expected.

"If I gave an AI ... every single test that you can possibly imagine, you make that list of tests and put it in front of the computer science industry, and I'm guessing in five years time, we'll do well on every single one," he said.

Addressing a query on how many more chip factories-"fabs"- are needed to support the expansion of the AI industry, he said, "We're going to need more fabs. However, remember that we're also improving the algorithms and the processing of (AI) tremendously over time. It's not as if the efficiency of computing is what it is today, and therefore the demand is this much. I'm improving computing by a million times over 10 years."