 Elon Musk says his AI startup xAI will open-source Grok chatbot, ChatGPT's rival - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Elon Musk says his AI startup xAI will open-source Grok chatbot, ChatGPT's rival

Elon Musk says his AI startup xAI will open-source Grok chatbot, ChatGPT's rival

Reuters |
Mar 11, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Elon Musk's startup launched the AI model to a small group of users last November.

Elon Musk said on Monday his artificial intelligence firm xAI will open-source "Grok", a chatbot rivaling OpenAI's ChatGPT, this week.

Elon Musk's startup launched AI model Grok chatbot to a small group of users last November.(Reuters)
Elon Musk's startup launched AI model Grok chatbot to a small group of users last November.(Reuters)

Read more: Byju's tells employees to work from home, gives up most office spaces in India

The billionaire's startup launched the AI model to a small group of users last November.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a podcast episode with Lex Fridman, Musk suggested that he liked the concept of open-source AI.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On