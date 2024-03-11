Elon Musk says his AI startup xAI will open-source Grok chatbot, ChatGPT's rival
Reuters |
Mar 11, 2024 02:32 PM IST
Elon Musk's startup launched the AI model to a small group of users last November.
Elon Musk said on Monday his artificial intelligence firm xAI will open-source "Grok", a chatbot rivaling OpenAI's ChatGPT, this week.
The billionaire's startup launched the AI model to a small group of users last November.
In a podcast episode with Lex Fridman, Musk suggested that he liked the concept of open-source AI.
