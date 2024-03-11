Elon Musk says his AI startup xAI will open-source Grok chatbot, ChatGPT's rival

Elon Musk said on Monday his artificial intelligence firm xAI will open-source "Grok", a chatbot rivaling OpenAI's ChatGPT, this week. Elon Musk's startup launched AI model Grok chatbot to a small group of users last November.(Reuters)

The billionaire's startup launched the AI model to a small group of users last November.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a podcast episode with Lex Fridman, Musk suggested that he liked the concept of open-source AI.