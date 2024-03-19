 Stocks to watch on March 19: TCS, Adani Group, Poonawalla Fincorp, IRCTC and more - Hindustan Times
Stocks to watch on March 19: TCS, Adani Group, Poonawalla Fincorp, IRCTC and more

Mar 19, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Stocks to watch on March 19: The Adani Group refuted claims made in a report regarding widened probes by US prosecutors on alleged bribery.

Stocks to watch on March 19: TCS will be a stock to watch out for today as Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, is set to sell 2.34 crore shares of the company at 4,001 per share with the aim to raise approximately 9,362 crore.

Stocks to watch on March 19: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
L&T Finance Holdings received approval from its board for fundraising through debentures and will be a stock to watch today. The company plans to ensure that total Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued and outstanding do not exceed 1.01 lakh crore.

Adani Group: The Adani Group refuted claims made in a Bloomberg report regarding widened probes by US prosecutors on alleged bribery. The Adani Group called the report “false.” Adani companies haven’t received “any notice from the Department of Justice of US in respect of the allegation referred to in the said article,” listed Adani companies including Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. said in separate filings.

Poonawalla Fincorp will also be in focus today as Arvind Kapil has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Poonawalla Fincorp.

HG Infra Engineering secured four orders worth 1,026 crore in a consortium with Stockwell Solar Services JV for solar business from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam and will be in focus today.

IRCTC stock will also be another one to look out for today as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) approved a project cost of 187 crore for establishing a disaster recovery site at Secunderabad.

Popular Vehicles and Services shares are scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of 295 apiece. The company’s 601.55-crore IPO was subscribed 1.23 times on its final day and will be in focus today.

Follow Us On