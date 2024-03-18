 Popular Vehicles and Services IPO debut tomorrow: GMP, other key details you need to know ahead of listing - Hindustan Times
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO debut tomorrow: GMP, other key details you need to know ahead of listing

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO opened for subscription on March 12 and ended on March 14. Price band was set at ₹280 to ₹295 with a face value of ₹2.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: Popular Vehicles and Services IPO listing date has been scheduled for March 19. The allotment status has already been finalised and crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been allotted shares takes place on March 18. The completion of the refund procedure for individuals who have not yet received their shares will also be done on the same day. 

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 crore as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS).
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO subscription

As per BSE data, the subscription status for the Popular Vehicles IPO was 1.23 times on the third day: portion for retail investors subscribed 1.05 times, portion for non-institutional investors (NII) booked at 66% and portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) at 1.97-times. 

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO details

The IPO opened for subscription on March 12 and ended on March 14. The price band was set at 280 to 295 with a face value of 2. The IPO set aside 15% for NII, 50% of the shares for QIB, and 35% of the offer for retail investors and raised 180.17 crore from anchor investors on March 11. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 250 crore as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the selling shareholder BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC. 

The book running lead managers of the IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Centrum Capital Limited while the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO GMP

The grey market premium was at 0 indicating that the shares of the company were trading at their issue price with no premium or discount.

