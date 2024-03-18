 Signoria Creation IPO listing tomorrow: What GMP indicates ahead of debut - Hindustan Times
Signoria Creation IPO listing tomorrow: What GMP indicates ahead of debut

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Signoria Creation IPO opened for subscription on March 12, and closed on March 14. Check GMP here ahead of listing

Signoria Creation IPO: The listing date for Signoria Creation IPO has been scheduled for tomorrow (March 19). The IPO allotment has already been finalised and the crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been allotted shares has also been completed while refund procedure for individuals who have not yet received their shares has been completed as well.

Signoria Creation IPO: The price band was set in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65 apiece of face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 each.
Signoria Creation IPO: The price band was set in the range of 61 to 65 apiece of face value of 10 each.

Signoria Creation IPO details

The IPO opened for subscription on March 12, and closed on March 14. The price band was set in the range of 61 to 65 apiece of face value of 10 each. The lot size consisted of 2,000 shares and investors could bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The IPO was entirely a fresh equity issue of 14.28 lakh shares through which the company aims to raise 9.3 crore.

Signoria Creation IPO GMP on March 18

The company shares have a GMP of 60 in the unlisted market while it priced the offer at 65 ahead of the listing.

Signoria Creation IPO subscription status

The IPO received overwhelming response from investors with an overall subscription of over 600 times at close.

On day three of the bidding, the status was at 666.32 times: retail investors at 649.88 times, non-institutional buyers at 1,290.56 times and. Qualified Institutions Buyers at 107.56 times.

Signoria Creation IPO registrar

The lead manager of the issue is Holani Consultants is acting while Bigshare Services is the registrar of Signoria Creation IPO.

