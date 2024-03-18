Pratham EPC Projects listing: Stellar open with 51% premium at 113.30 apiece
Pratham EPC Projects share price: The share price opened at ₹113.30- 51.07% higher than the issue price of ₹75.
Pratham EPC Projects share price: Pratham EPC Projects made a stellar debut on NSE SME today (March 18) as the share price opened at ₹113.30- 51.07% higher than the issue price of ₹75. The IPO opened for subscription on March 11 and closed on March 13 with a price band in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 apiece. The lot size consisted of 1,600 shares and investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
Pratham EPC Projects Subscription: On the third day of bidding, Pratham EPC Projects IPO was subscribed 178.54 times, with the retail portion booked 179.48 times and non-institutional investors subscribed 320.53 time. The Qualified Institutional Buyers portion was booked 70.28 times as per data.
Pratham EPC Projects IPO details: The IPO is worth ₹36 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 4,800,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component as this is a completely a fresh issue.
Pratham EPC Projects IPO company objectives: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for general company purposes, working capital requirements and machinery purchases, it said.
Pratham EPC Projects IPO registrar: The book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd while the market maker is Spread X Securities.
