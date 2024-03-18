 Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment tomorrow: Here's how to check status - Hindustan Times
Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment tomorrow: Here's how to check status

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Investors can easily check their allotment status can easily check it online following some simple steps. Details below

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The allotment status for Krystal Integrated Services Limited's initial public offering (IPO) closed on March 14. The allotment status will be out on March 18. Investors eager to know their allotment status can easily check it online either on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) site or from the site of the registrar of the issue. Link Intime India is the registrar of Krystal Integrated Services IPO.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Krystal Integrated Services IPO opened on March 14 and closed on March 18.
Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription status: The IPO was oversubscribed 13.49 times: 3.41 times for retail investors, 7.32 times for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and 45.22 times for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date: The shares of the company are likely to be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) by March 21.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: How to check allotment status using BSE

  1. Visit the BSE website.
  2. Choose ‘Equity’ under the issue type and select Krystal Integrated Services Limited from the drop-down menu.
  3. After this, enter the application number and PAN card ID.
  4. Click on 'I am not a Robot' and then click on ‘Submit’.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: How to check allotment status through Link Intime India

  1. Visit Link Intime India website.
  2. Then select Krystal Integrated Services Limited.
  3. Choose from Application Number/Demat Account/PAN option and enter the details accordingly.
  4. After this enter the Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details: The IPO opened on March 14 and closed on March 18. The price band of the issue was fixed in the range of 680 to 715 per equity share of the face value of 10 and investors could bid for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples thereof. The public issue comprised a fresh issue of 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,750,000 equity shares of face value of 10 each by Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited. Prasad Minesh Lad, Neeta Prasad Lad, Saily Prasad Lad, Shubham Prasad Lad, and Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited are the promoters of the company.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

