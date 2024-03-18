Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail files for IPO: Details
Mar 18, 2024 03:37 PM IST
Baazar Style Retail IPO: Here are top 10 things you need to know about Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala- backed Baazar Style Retail IPO
Baazar Style Retail IPO: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail filed its initial public offering (IPO) papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The IPO will be a mix of fresh shares of up to ₹185 crore and an offer-of sale (OFS) of up to 1.68 crore by the promoter group and other selling shareholders. Here are top 10 things you need to know about Baazar Style Retail IPO:
- The offer for sale will include the sale of up to 27.2 lakh equity shares by Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, up to 22.4 lakh shares by Intensive Softshare, up to 14.9 lakh shares by Intensive Finance, up to 13.1 lakh shares by Chandurkar Investments, among others.
- The promoters of the company Baazar Style Retail are: Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, Rohit Kedia, Shreyans Surana, Bhagwan Prasad, Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Rajendra Kumar Gupta (HUF) and Sri Narsingh Infrastructure.
- Net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes by the company.
- In the financial year 2023, Baazar Style Retail reported a standalone profit of ₹5.1 crore, up from a net loss of ₹8.01 crore in the previous year.
- In the same period, revenue from operations increased 43 per cent to ₹787.90 crore from ₹551.12 crore in the previous year.
- As of December 31, 2023, the company had 153 stores across 140 cities and is one of the leading players in the value retail market in West Bengal and Odisha.
