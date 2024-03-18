 Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail files for IPO: Details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail files for IPO: Details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Baazar Style Retail IPO: Here are top 10 things you need to know about Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala- backed Baazar Style Retail IPO

Baazar Style Retail IPO: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail filed its initial public offering (IPO) papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The IPO will be a mix of fresh shares of up to 185 crore and an offer-of sale (OFS) of up to 1.68 crore by the promoter group and other selling shareholders. Here are top 10 things you need to know about Baazar Style Retail IPO:

Baazar Style Retail IPO: The public offer is a mix of fresh issue of shares up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>185 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1.68 crore.
Baazar Style Retail IPO: The public offer is a mix of fresh issue of shares up to 185 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1.68 crore.

Read more: Jefferies bets on these 11 stocks for the next five years: SBI, Zomato and…

  1. The offer for sale will include the sale of up to 27.2 lakh equity shares by Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, up to 22.4 lakh shares by Intensive Softshare, up to 14.9 lakh shares by Intensive Finance, up to 13.1 lakh shares by Chandurkar Investments, among others.
  2. Following the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the equity shares held by him were transferred to his wife and nominee Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Read more: Binny Bansal invests 200 crore more in startup Curefoods of ex-Flipkart executive: What we know
  3. The promoters of the company Baazar Style Retail are: Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, Rohit Kedia, Shreyans Surana, Bhagwan Prasad, Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Rajendra Kumar Gupta (HUF) and Sri Narsingh Infrastructure.
  4. The company could also consider a further issue of specified securities through a private placement, rights issue, preferential offer, or any other method aggregating to 37 crore. Read more: LIC share prices down 10% in 5 sessions. What's happening? Will it fall more?
  5. Net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes by the company.
  6. Axis Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers of the IPO while Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Read more: Adani Group stocks today: All 10 Adani group companies trade lower. Here's why
  7. In the financial year 2023, Baazar Style Retail reported a standalone profit of 5.1 crore, up from a net loss of 8.01 crore in the previous year.
  8. In the same period, revenue from operations increased 43 per cent to 787.90 crore from 551.12 crore in the previous year.
  9. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 153 stores across 140 cities and is one of the leading players in the value retail market in West Bengal and Odisha.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail files for IPO: Details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On