Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail files for IPO: Details

Baazar Style Retail IPO: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail filed its initial public offering (IPO) papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The IPO will be a mix of fresh shares of up to ₹185 crore and an offer-of sale (OFS) of up to 1.68 crore by the promoter group and other selling shareholders. Here are top 10 things you need to know about Baazar Style Retail IPO:

