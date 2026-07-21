'Nepal-style plans' vs 'mics turned off': Centre, Opposition spar over CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Following a protest led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations of irregularities in competitive, a political firestorm has erupted in the national capital, with the Opposition leveling a series of allegations against the Centre. These remarks came a day after Union Minister Nadda met CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das at his residence. (ANI) Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that action was taken against those involved in the NEET paper leak so that no one plays with the future of the youth. The PM made these remarks at a meeting of the NDA MPs, a day after protesters led by the CJP took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march. Follow live updates of CJP's protest here. Centre on CJP protest Briefing media after the NDA meeting, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the PM told MPs that the government took action immediately after reports of the paper leak surfaced, and subsequently 13 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, speaking about the CJP protest, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "All parliamentarians were inside the Parliament. We all were scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting people get harmed."

Union Minister and LJP President Chirag Paswan said that “dialogue is a good medium.” "I respect the sentiments of the students. Obviously, there must have been outrage and worry regarding different issues that the students had to come onto the roads. At the same time, I am not in favour of suppressing students' voices. Dialogue is a good medium. The way their delegation met JP Nadda ji yesterday, the govt has always kept its door open to dialogue," he said.

BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal said, “Our leader JP Nadda had invited them and listened to them. They were assured that the Govt would consider the demands made by them. So, I think when the talks are going in the right direction, the atmosphere should not be vitiated. This is in the interest of neither the country nor any party.”

BJP MP K Sudhakar said, "...there is very little substance to it; it is mostly fabricated. They are trying to distort democracy, which will never happen. The opposition might have plans to do what happened in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh. But it will never happen in India. It is the most democratic country... I am not disputing the presence of students, but there were outsiders there too." "Who sponsored them? What was their intent? What was their connection? There were anti-social elements present as well; how did they get there? Who is behind all this? Everything will come to light. The whole country will know the truth," he continued.

Also Read | Fight elections, Kangana dares CJP, says elected govt has the right to make decisions Opposition on CJP protest Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge stated that although they sought time to address the matter in Parliament, his microphone was turned off. "We sought time to raise in Parliament the issue of injustice, oppression and pressure being unleashed. But as soon as I uttered a word, the mic was switched off. Is this democracy? If you do not want debate in democracy, if you do not want to hear us, where will we go?" the senior Congress leader said.

On the other hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “What happened yesterday reflects the consistent behaviour of this government... The protesters had been there for weeks, and the government should have engaged with them properly. It is a complete mismanagement.”

On police action during the CJP protest, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “I think it's absolutely disgusting. This is no way. These are young people. They have a genuine problem. We all know what that problem is...They want a bright future for themselves.”

Furthermore, after meeting those injured during the July 20 CJP protest, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “I have been receiving messages on social media that many people believe their children were picked up by the police and sent to jail, and that false FIRs have been registered against several students.”