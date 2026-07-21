Argentina fallout deepens as Paredes' mother defends violent brawl and sister taunts England over Falklands

Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup 2026 final keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Of course, there was great clamour over their disappointing on-field performance. But the headlines were grabbed by a shocking post-match brawl, led by Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina. Leandro Paredes clashes with Gavi. (REUTERS)

Following Spain's narrow victory in extra time, frustration boiled over among the Argentina players.

As Spanish substitutes rushed onto the field to celebrate their extra-time win, Molina swung a punch into the stomach of Spain captain Rodri, then squared up and bumped him in the chest. This sparked a massive melee involving players and staff from both sides, and drew Spain’s Eric García into the argument.

Paredes, who had already been booked during the match, charged at García and jabbed him in the throat. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni stepped in to break up the scuffle, but Paredes then turned his attention to 21-year-old midfielder Gavi, shoving him to the ground while holding him by his substitute bib.

Assistant coach, Roberto 'Ratón' Ayala, aggressively shoved Spain's Dani Olmo in the middle of the melee, even while head coach Lionel Scaloni tried to split up the brawl and calm down his players.

Speaking to reporters at the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Myriam Benitez, Paredes's mother, tried to defend her son and the actions of the other national team players.

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“We never disrespect anyone. Respect always, I think that's everything that motivates us and gets us to where we really want to go… I know what the Argentine National Team means to my son."

Little of that respect was evident in Paredes’ actions.

Paredes’ sister plays down brawl with Falkland boast Meanwhile, his sister compounded the fallout with fresh, inflammatory comments about the Falkland Islands.

Barbara Paredes attempted to downplay the final brawl by instead drawing focus to Argentina’s win over England in the semi-final and their disputed claim over the British overseas territory of the Falkland Islands.

"Getting this far and beating England along the way meant everything to us… We might not have the fourth star, but we have the Falklands for ourselves."

After Argentina defeated England 2-1, several players, including Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso, celebrated on the pitch holding a banner that read "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas" (“The Falklands are Argentine”). The UK government strongly criticised the display, while the White House unexpectedly weighed in to defend the players and their right to free speech.

The display of political messaging is strictly prohibited by FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct, and FIFA has launched investigations into the display of the Falklands banner. The post-match brawl is under investigation too, and Paredes could receive a lengthy ban for his violent and unsportsmanlike conduct.