Delhi HC proposes Wangchuk be shifted to hospital of his choice, ‘will pass order’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would pass an order allowing activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from the government-run Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, a private facility of his choice, while ensuring continuity of his treatment. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. (ANI)

Hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said all medical records and reports available with Safdarjung Hospital would be shared with Medanta. Track the July 21 CJP protest live here

The court also said it would direct the director of Medanta Hospital to constitute a panel of doctors to oversee Wangchuk's treatment after his transfer.

“What we propose to do is, let him be shifted to a hospital of his choice, he will be treated by Medanta and all the reports etc which have been done at Safdarjung will be supplied to Medanta and he will be treated there by panel of doctors to be formed by Medanta. We will pass order after lunch,” the court said.

Gitanjali Angmo thanked the High Court on X. “My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Delhi highcourt for passing favourable order of discharge of [Sonam Wangchuk] to [Medanta], the hospital of our choice! My heartfelt thanks also to [Akhil Sibal] and Bahuli Sharma and their teams for this win against unbelievable odds in record time!!”