Will continue fast till talks begin with MPs: Sonam Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would continue his hunger strike, now in its 23rd day, until youth leaders are allowed to meet Members of Parliament or parliamentarians visit him at the hospital. HT Image

In a handwritten note shared on Instagram from Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk lamented that peaceful protesters were being dealt with “brutality” and appealed to the government and police to facilitate dialogue. He captioned the post: “Day #23 I’ll continue my fast….”

The Cockroach Janta Party’s Chalo Sansad March on the opening day of the Monsoon Session saw thousands of people from different walks of life attempt to march towards Parliament before facing police action.

“Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital. Hopefully govt will fix accountability of Edu minister before that (sic),” read Wangchuk’s note on Instagram.

Wangchuk said he was “touched & moved” by the restraint shown by the protesters despite what he described as provocations. “... I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow. I’m sure the young protesters will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today,” he said.

Earlier, Wangchuk had posted on social media that he would end his hunger strike by laying down three conditions.

“Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if...” Wangchuk wrote in a letter.

He said he would end the fast if “government takes accountability of the recent failures in education system – paper leaks, etc” or “if the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where Hon’ble MPs and leaders of various parties assures us that the will now take up the issue in Parliament.”

Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite fast for over 20 days at Jantar Mantar, was removed from the protest site by police and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday. Police said the move complied with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.