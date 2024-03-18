 Adani Group stocks today: All 10 Adani group companies trade lower. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Adani Group stocks today: All 10 Adani group companies trade lower. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 02:14 PM IST

Adani Group share price today: Adani Enterprises Ltd fell nearly 4 per cent in early trade, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd lost nearly 3%.

Adani Group share price today: Shares of all 10 Adani group companies traded lower today (March 18). This comes after Bloomberg reported that the US government widened its investigation of Adani Group over suspicions of bribery. Adani Enterprises Ltd fell nearly 4 per cent in early trade, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd lost nearly 3 per cent. Adani Wilmar Ltd and Adani Power Ltd were down over a per cent and Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd were trading 2-3 per cent lower.

Adani Group share price today: The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
Adani Group share price today: The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

Read more: Ashneer Grover calls himself ‘a diligent taxpayer’: ‘My dad kept me honest as…’

What report claimed on Adani Group?

Bloomberg reported that the US government was looking into the conduct of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. The US officials are also exploring whether Adani entities or affiliates of the company were involved in bribing officials for preferential treatment, the report claimed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Narayana Murthy gifts four-month-old grandson shares worth 240 crore in Infosys

The investigation is being handled by the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York and the Department of Justice's fraud unit. Although, the Adani Group said it was not aware of any investigation against the firm or its founder.

Adani Group Hindenburg report

Last year, short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of fraud and market manipulation- allegations which have been denied by the conglomerated which was also cleared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Read more: Binny Bansal invests 200 crore more in startup Curefoods of ex-Flipkart executive: What we know

Adani Group's performance in markets today

Shares of Adani Enterprises were 2.2 per cent down at Rs. 3,065 which has gained nearly 70 per cent in the past year. Adani Ports was down by nearly 3 per cent on March 18 while it has gained over 87 per cent in the past year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Adani Group stocks today: All 10 Adani group companies trade lower. Here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On