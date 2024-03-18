 Ashneer Grover calls himself ‘a diligent taxpayer’: ‘My dad kept me honest as…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ashneer Grover calls himself ‘a diligent taxpayer’: ‘My dad kept me honest as…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Earlier, the former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover equated paying taxes in India to being punished.

Ashneer Grover said that he has always been a “diligent taxpayer” as he credited his late father and CA who was very particular about paying taxes. Cofounder of BharatPe took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the income tax department for the closure of his IT returns for the financial year 2021-22.

Ashneer Grover was one of the judges on Shark Tank India. In a post on X, he talked about paying tax and praised his father.
Ashneer Grover was one of the judges on Shark Tank India. In a post on X, he talked about paying tax and praised his father.

"I’ve always been a diligent taxpayer. This return was the last one filed by my dad Ashok Grover, who was my CA, prior to his demise. He was very particular and kept me honest. This will also further strengthen my defence in my cases," Ashneer Grover wrote in the post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Narayana Murthy gifts four-month-old grandson shares worth 240 crore in Infosys

Earlier, the former Shark Tank India judge equated paying taxes in India to being punished as he claimed that the country's tax system is skewed as the government takes away 30-40 percent of our income without any tangible benefits, he said.

“They are not getting any benefits. You tell me one thing, when know that I will earn 10 and 4 will be kept by the government, out of the 12 months, you are working for the government for five months. Now in your life, how many years you have to be a slave for the government... and we have all accepted the way things are: ‘It is the way it is’”, he said.

Read more: Google techie ‘abused’ by Bengaluru Uber driver: ‘Told me to get out of car when…’

This is why entrepreneurs don't pay taxes but since salaried employees don't have an option because the income tax is deducted at the source. "So tax, it's a punishment, they have to pay, he said.

"On top of this, you're paying 18 percent GST. So at the end of the day, who are you living for?" he asked then. He also criticised Centre's decision to impose a 28 percent tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers saying, "You (the government) got billions in from foreign investors as FDI. Celebrated FDI inflow! Now the same investors will apply regulatory risk discount to India and funds will dry up. Not only for online games -- but across sectors. Across startups. Tech founders are dispensable -- that’s the only truth. In future, all tech companies will be based in Dubai/Singapore. As an operator Indian regulatory risk makes no sense to put one’s own effort -- forget raising external capital for it !"

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Ashneer Grover calls himself ‘a diligent taxpayer’: ‘My dad kept me honest as…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On