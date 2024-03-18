Ashneer Grover calls himself ‘a diligent taxpayer’: ‘My dad kept me honest as…’

Ashneer Grover said that he has always been a “diligent taxpayer” as he credited his late father and CA who was very particular about paying taxes. Cofounder of BharatPe took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the income tax department for the closure of his IT returns for the financial year 2021-22. Ashneer Grover was one of the judges on Shark Tank India. In a post on X, he talked about paying tax and praised his father.

"I’ve always been a diligent taxpayer. This return was the last one filed by my dad Ashok Grover, who was my CA, prior to his demise. He was very particular and kept me honest. This will also further strengthen my defence in my cases," Ashneer Grover wrote in the post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier, the former Shark Tank India judge equated paying taxes in India to being punished as he claimed that the country's tax system is skewed as the government takes away 30-40 percent of our income without any tangible benefits, he said.

“They are not getting any benefits. You tell me one thing, when know that I will earn ₹10 and ₹4 will be kept by the government, out of the 12 months, you are working for the government for five months. Now in your life, how many years you have to be a slave for the government... and we have all accepted the way things are: ‘It is the way it is’”, he said.

This is why entrepreneurs don't pay taxes but since salaried employees don't have an option because the income tax is deducted at the source. "So tax, it's a punishment, they have to pay, he said.

"On top of this, you're paying 18 percent GST. So at the end of the day, who are you living for?" he asked then. He also criticised Centre's decision to impose a 28 percent tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers saying, "You (the government) got billions in from foreign investors as FDI. Celebrated FDI inflow! Now the same investors will apply regulatory risk discount to India and funds will dry up. Not only for online games -- but across sectors. Across startups. Tech founders are dispensable -- that’s the only truth. In future, all tech companies will be based in Dubai/Singapore. As an operator Indian regulatory risk makes no sense to put one’s own effort -- forget raising external capital for it !"