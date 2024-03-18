Narayana Murthy gifts four-month-old grandson shares worth 240 crore in Infosys

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy gifted shares worth over ₹240 crore to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty. With this Ekagrah Rohan Murty has 15,00,000 shares, or 0.04 per cent stake, in India's second-largest information technology services company, as per an exchange filing. Following this, Narayana Murthy's share in Infosys reduced to 0.36 per cent from 0.40 per cent- over 1.51 crore shares. As per the filing, the mode of transaction was "off-market." Narayana Murthy

What we know about Narayana Murthy's grandchildren?

In November, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty became grandparents as their son Rohan Murty and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy. The newborn is the third grandchild of the Murthys who are grandparents to the two daughters of UK PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Narayana Murthy's Infosys journey

Narayana Murthy founded Infosys in 1981. The company was listed on Nasdaq in March 1999 and in a statement released at the time, Narayana Murthy had said that the Nasdaq listing would help the company attract the best available talent.

Narayana Murthy on his proudest moment

Recently, Narayana Murthy shared this as his proudest moment saying at the India Today Conclave 2024, “When I sat in front of those scorching lights on a high stool in Nasdaq when we became the first Indian company to be listed on Nasdaq. I think that was, in some sense, we were doing something that had not be done at all by an Indian company.”

Narayana Murthy on his biggest regret

Talking about his biggest regret, Narayana Murthy said that there were a few bold initiatives that were not taken by him.

"I don't know if I have any regrets, because right from day one, we operated as an enlightened democracy. There were certain highly daring things that we didn't do. We could have done them if we didn't operate like a true democracy. So to some extent, maybe our growth was somewhat less than what we could have achieved. It's not a regret, but it's one," he said.