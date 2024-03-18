 Dell's message to employees: No promotion if you are working from home - Hindustan Times
Dell's message to employees: No promotion if you are working from home

HT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 12:46 PM IST

In a memo circulated in February, Dell informed its employees of a return-to-office mandate.

Dell reportedly made an announcement regarding promotions for remote workers. The company informed remote workers in a memo that they can continue working from home but they will not be considered for promotions. Dell has had a hybrid work culture long before Covid pandemic struck. But in a departure from its previous policy, the company is pushing a strict return-to-office (RTO) policy as per a report in Business Insider.

What Dell told employees on work from home?

In a memo circulated in February, Dell informed its employees of a return-to-office mandate and categorised them as "hybrid" and "remote" workers. As per the memo, hybrid employees are required to spend a minimum of three days a week in an approved office.

Additionally, remote workers will not be considered for promotion or be allowed to change roles within the company as per the memo.

"For remote team members, it is important to understand the trade-offs: Career advancement, including applying to new roles in the company, will require a team member to reclassify as hybrid onsite, “ the memo said.

What Dell employees said as per the report?

A senior employee said as per the report, “Dell cared about the work, not the location. I would say 10% to 15% of every team was remote.”

But with the new rule, all of this has changed, another employee said, adding, “Everyone at the company is talking about how much they don't like it” as some are worried they won't be able to move up in their jobs or have the same flexibility they had before.

