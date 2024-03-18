Google techie ‘abused’ by Bengaluru Uber driver: ‘Told me to get out of car when…’

A Google employee shared his “first bad experience” in Bengaluru claiming that he was “abused” by an Uber driver who asked him to “get out of the car”. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the person whose profile is named Striver, shared the experience prompting a reply from Uber. The person has mentioned in his bio that he is a Google engineer. Sharing that while he was travelling in an Uber cab with his friend, he ended up with a “headache."(Reuters)

Sharing that while he was travelling in an Uber cab with his friend, he ended up with a “headache” as the driver was “constantly” talking on his phone on loudspeaker for the first 30 minutes. After this, the driver “abused” them as they advised him to use earphones instead.

Sharing the picture of the cab with its number plate, the post read, "Booked this Uber @Uber_India the estimated journey time was 1.5 hours. For the first 30 minutes, the driver constantly kept talking over his phone on a loudspeaker. I and my friend, got some headache after a while, and asked him politely to use headphones, or talk later. Guess what happened next. We were abused, and asked to get out of the car, saying, ‘I am not comfortable to ride with you people’,” he added.

Responding to the post, Uber said, “Such behaviour is unacceptable" and urged him to share details of the trip. The man posted in response, “Thanks @UberIN_Support for reaching out, and promising action. I am not sure how long will it take for you to take action, but glad that you did take some time out to call and listen to customer problems, instead of sending bot messages.”

Other people also shared similar experiences with one saying, “Once I took an Uber at 5 in the morning and that guy was on a call with his buddy for the entire trip."

Another complained, “This is nothing! My cab driver was really tired and still accepted the trip around 1:30 AM from KIA. 10 minutes into the trip, I realised he is getting sleepy and asked him to turn the music he might feel better. 5 minutes later, he asked me to take the wheel because he couldn't drive.”