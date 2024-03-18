Jefferies bets on these 11 stocks for the next five years: SBI, Zomato and…

Global brokerage firm Jefferies highlighted 11 stocks which are likely to deliver a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15% to 25% in terms of returns over the next five years. The list includes: State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Zomato, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Macrotech Developers, among others. The brokerage firm said that these stocks are expected to double or triple in the next five years.

Jefferies stock list: Jefferies said that these stocks are expected to double or triple in the next five years.