‘Swiggy cancelled my order 3 times’: Mahua Moitra says she was charged ₹1,457 as cancellation fee for Arsalan order

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently took to X to share her frustration after alleging that Swiggy cancelled her food order for the third time and charged her the full bill amount as a cancellation fee. Her post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many questioning the food delivery platform's customer service and cancellation policy. Mahua Moitra shares Swiggy complaint over cancelled Arsalan order. (X/@MahuaMoitra)

Mahua Moitra calls out Swiggy Sharing her experience on X, Moitra wrote, "Hello @Swiggy. This is the third time you have arbitrarily cancelled my order and charged me the full bill amount of ₹1,457 as a 'cancellation fee'. No dinner and no service help from anyone."

In the screenshot shared by her, the restaurant name visible on the order details appeared to be Arsalan, a popular restaurant chain in Delhi known for its biryani and Mughlai dishes.

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Her post soon received widespread attention, prompting a response from Swiggy.

Replying to her post, the company wrote, "We totally get how frustrating this can be, Mahua. We're reaching out to you right away. We'll review the order cancellation and the associated charges with you and work towards a resolution without any further ado."

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