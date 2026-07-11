Swiggy Instamart gets food regulator's notice for selling expired whey protein, rotten eggs
The complaints were for products like expired whey protein, rotten eggs, contaminated infant formula, damaged packaged food items and milk.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging the supply of expired, spoiled, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products through the quick commerce platform.
In a statement, the food regulator said the complaints, received from consumers, raised concerns over products including expired whey protein, rotten eggs, spoiled ready-to-eat food, contaminated infant formula, damaged packaged food items and milk, besides alleged lapses in grievance redressal and food safety compliance.
The development comes days after Swiggy disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had received a separate prohibition order from the FSSAI in connection with its food ordering and delivery platform, Toing. The company said that matter related only to the updation of licence particulars, involved no food safety concerns and has since been resolved.
What the FSSAI said
According to the FSSAI, consumer complaints alleged the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products through Swiggy Instamart.
Among the key observations highlighted by the regulator were allegations that:
- ‘Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg’ and ‘Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts’ were supplied after their expiry dates.
- ‘Akshayakalpa Organic Egg’ was allegedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour and showing signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption. The regulator said the complaint alleged no corrective action was taken despite escalation.
- ‘Kakke da Paratha’ was reportedly delivered in a spoiled condition, with a foul odour, and was allegedly unfit for consumption.
- An infant food formulation was allegedly found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling. According to the complaint, the same product was re-supplied after the defective item had been returned.
- Complaints also alleged the delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items.
The regulator further said one complaint involved "NOICE" eggs allegedly being marketed under a brand name not covered under the product categories approved in the existing FSSAI licence. It directed the food business operator not to market the product unless covered under a valid licence and to apply for a licence modification, if required.
The notices also flagged concerns over allegedly incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI licence numbers and food business entities being listed under names different from those reflected in their FSSAI registrations.
In addition, FSSAI said some complainants alleged they received only refunds, with no satisfactory response or corrective action taken to address the reported food safety concerns.
Also read: FDA suspends Kondhwa cafe’s licence for allegedly serving expired food products
The regulator has sought a detailed explanation from the company, along with documentary evidence addressing the alleged non-compliances. It has also asked for details of quality assurance measures, food safety monitoring, inventory management, stock rotation, hygiene and storage practices, corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), root cause analyses, consumer grievance redressal mechanisms and measures taken to prevent recurrence. FSSAI said failure to furnish the required compliance report within the stipulated period could invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Swiggy's response to separate FSSAI order
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Swiggy said it had received a prohibition order dated July 6, 2026, from the Designated Officer of the FSSAI in Karnataka in relation to its food ordering and delivery platform, Toing.
The company said the order pertained to observations regarding the updation of licence particulars and "involved no food safety concerns."
Swiggy said it had addressed the observations and received a modified FSSAI licence on July 9. It added that no monetary penalty has been imposed and that the matter is not expected to have any material financial impact on its operations or financial position.
Swiggy has not yet publicly responded to the specific allegations outlined by the FSSAI in relation to the nine notices issued to Instamart.
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