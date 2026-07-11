FDA suspends Kondhwa cafe’s licence for allegedly serving expired food products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of a popular cafe in Kondhwa Khurd and ordered its immediate closure after expired milk and other food products were found stored at the establishment during an inspection, officials said on Friday. During the inspection, officials found violations of hygiene standards and other mandatory requirements under the Food Safety and Standards regulations. (HT)

The action was taken against a cafe on Salunke Vihar Road, Kondhwa, following a complaint. FDA officials inspected the establishment on July 9 as part of the state-wide ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign.

During the inspection, officials found violations of hygiene standards and other mandatory requirements under the Food Safety and Standards regulations. Expired milk products of several brands, along with other food items beyond their expiry dates, were found at the eatery, FDA officials said.

Citing the potential risk to public health, the FDA suspended the establishment’s food licence with immediate effect and ordered the cafe to remain closed.

The FDA has intensified inspections of hotels and restaurants across the Pune division following directions from food safety commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

DV Bhogawade, joint commissioner (food), FDA Pune division, said, “Immediate action is being taken against hotels and restaurants found violating hygiene norms and provisions of the food safety law. Food establishments must provide free and clean drinking water, use food-grade packaging material, avoid reuse of cooking oil and ensure that misleading information is not displayed on menu cards.”

He said food businesses must operate with valid licences and comply with all food safety regulations. Citizens have been urged to report complaints regarding food quality or hygiene to the FDA’s toll-free helpline at 1800-222-365.

Bhogawade warned that inspections would continue and strict action would be taken against establishments violating food safety norms.