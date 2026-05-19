Protein supplements in India are no longer viewed only through the lens of bodybuilding. Today’s consumers are looking for more from their daily nutrition — recovery support, sustained energy, active lifestyle balance, mobility, and long-term wellness. This shift has pushed sports nutrition beyond traditional “high protein” formulas toward more diversified and function-focused supplementation. Whey Protein with Vegetable Collagen and Nine Protein Sources for Daily Nutrition

Recognising this changing demand, Proathlix introduced a formulation that combines Veg Collagen Peptide with 9 protein sources in one blend. Instead of relying on a single protein type, the formula brings together fast-absorbing whey proteins, slow-release proteins, dairy proteins, and plant proteins to create a more comprehensive protein system designed for modern active lifestyles.

Why Take a Different Approach to Protein? Traditional whey proteins are largely designed around rapid muscle recovery after workouts. However, fitness and wellness routines today have become far more diverse. Modern consumers are increasingly balancing:

gym workouts

running

strength training

yoga

active work schedules

mobility-focused fitness

recovery-based wellness routines This evolving lifestyle has created demand for protein supplements that offer more than just high protein numbers per scoop.

Understanding the 9 Protein Sources The formulation combines multiple dairy and plant-based proteins, each contributing unique functional characteristics.

Skimmed Milk Powder Acts as a foundational dairy protein source and contributes balanced nutrition support.

Whey Protein Concentrate Known for fast absorption and naturally occurring BCAAs that support post-workout recovery.

Milk Protein Concentrate Contains both whey and casein fractions, helping provide immediate and sustained amino acid release.

Soya Protein Isolate A complete plant-based protein that contributes essential amino acids and protein diversity.

Veg Collagen Peptide Added as part of a more recovery and wellness-focused approach to modern protein supplementation.

Pea Protein Isolate Provides additional plant-based amino acids and supports a diversified protein profile.

Whey Protein Isolate A highly filtered whey protein source is commonly preferred for lean protein intake.

Whey Protein Hydrolysate Partially broken down for faster digestion and quicker absorption after workouts.

Micellar Casein A slow-digesting protein known for gradual amino acid release over longer periods.

Why Does a Multi-Source Protein Blend Matter? Different proteins work differently inside the body. Some digest quickly, while others release amino acids slowly over time. Some support immediate recovery, while others help maintain sustained protein availability.

By combining multiple protein types together, the formulation aims to create a more balanced protein delivery system rather than depending entirely on a single source.

This diversified protein approach may help support:

post-workout recovery

sustained protein release

balanced amino acid availability

daily active lifestyle nutrition

long-duration recovery support

Higher daily protein intake needs Benefits of Combining Veg Collagen Peptide with 9 Protein Sources Supports Recovery Beyond Just Muscle Building Modern consumers are increasingly focusing on overall recovery rather than only muscle gain. The combination of whey proteins, plant proteins, and Veg Collagen Peptide reflects a broader recovery-focused approach.

Combination of Fast and Slow Digesting Proteins The presence of Whey Protein Hydrolysate, Whey Isolate, and Micellar Casein allows both quick absorption and gradual protein release.

Diversified Amino Acid Profile Different protein sources contribute different amino acid compositions, helping create a more varied protein spectrum.

Suitable for Daily Active Lifestyles The formulation is not limited to bodybuilding-focused use cases. It is designed for people following active and physically demanding routines.

Digestive Support The inclusion of DigeZyme® digestive enzymes is aimed at supporting protein digestion and nutrient breakdown.

Age-Wise Usage Guide 18-25 Years Suitable for:

gym beginners

college athletes

runners

strength training enthusiasts At this stage, protein intake is often focused around muscle recovery, workout performance, and meeting higher daily nutritional requirements.

26-35 Years Suitable for:

working professionals

busy fitness enthusiasts

people balancing workouts with hectic schedules This age group often looks for convenient nutrition that supports recovery, energy, consistency, and active lifestyles.

36-45 Years Suitable for:

active adults

individuals focused on fitness maintenance

people prioritising mobility and recovery Protein intake during this phase is often associated with maintaining lean muscle, workout recovery, and supporting physically active routines.

45+ Years Suitable for:

active aging lifestyles

walking, yoga, and mobility-focused fitness routines

individuals aiming to maintain daily protein intake At this stage, many consumers begin prioritising balanced nutrition and consistency in protein consumption as part of healthy lifestyle routines.

Who Can Consume This Product? The formulation may be suitable for:

gym-goers

runners

recreational athletes

active professionals

fitness enthusiasts

people with higher protein requirements

adults looking for diversified protein sources Individuals with specific medical conditions, allergies, or dietary restrictions should consult a healthcare professional before use.

When Can It Be Consumed? Common usage timings include:

post-workout

Morning nutrition routines

between meals

after physical activity

during busy work schedules Many consumers prefer post-workout consumption because muscles are more responsive to nutrient intake after exercise.

The Evolving Face of Sports Nutrition India’s sports nutrition market is gradually moving beyond traditional bodybuilding-focused supplementation. Consumers today are becoming increasingly aware of:

ingredient quality

protein diversity

digestion comfort

long-term usability

balanced nutrition support This shift is encouraging brands to explore more comprehensive formulations rather than relying solely on conventional whey protein systems.

By combining Veg Collagen Peptide with 9 protein sources in one formula, Proathlix reflects this changing direction in sports nutrition — one where protein supplementation is increasingly connected not only to workouts, but also to recovery, movement, consistency, and modern active lifestyles.

Disclaimer: This article is part of HT’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT is not responsible for the content’s accuracy or completeness. Readers should verify all information independently. This content is for informational purposes only. It neither constitutes, nor is a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance on your health concerns.

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