Popular Vehicles and Services IPO opens today: Check latest GMP, subscription status, key dates, how to apply

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO: Popular Vehicles & Services initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today (March 12). The public issue will close on March 14 and as per the IPO almost 50 percent of the IPO is allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), with no less than 35 percent reserved for retail investors and a minimum of 15 percent earmarked for Non-Institutional Investors (NII). Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: The Popular Vehicles and Services IPO opens on March 12 and closes on March 14. Check details below

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO company details: The company operates in the automotive dealership sector in India. It offers a comprehensive range of vehicle-related services including sales of new and pre-owned vehicles, servicing and sales of third-party insurance products.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO performance: In the fiscal year 2023, the company registered a surge in revenue, marking a growth of 40.42 per cent.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO date: The IPO opened for bidding on March 12, 2024 and will close on March 14, 2024.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO price band: The price range for the public offering at ₹280 to ₹295 per share.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO size: The issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) as it aims to raise ₹601.55 crore from its initial offer. From this, ₹250 crore is allocated to the fresh issue. The remaining ₹351.55 crore is dedicated for the OFS.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO lot size: Investors can apply in lots of 50 shares.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO promoters: The company's promoters are John K. Paul, Francis K. Paul and Naveen Philip.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO allotment date: The allotment for the IPO is finalised on March 15.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO listing date: The IPO will be listed on both the BSE and NSE likely on March 19.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the IPO.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO book-running managers: The book running lead managers of the IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and Centrum Capital Limited.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO GMP: The shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹27 in the grey market.