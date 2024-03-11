 JG Chemicals IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details here - Hindustan Times
News / Business / JG Chemicals IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details here

JG Chemicals IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 07:43 AM IST

JG Chemicals IPO: Investors who have applies for the IPO can check the allotment status online. Follow these steps

JG Chemicals IPO allotment: The initial public offering opened on March 5 and closed on March 7 and the allotment of shares will be likely completed today (March 11). The listing date for the IPO may be on March 13 and the IPO received a strong response from primary market investors in three days of bidding. The public issue got subscribed 27.78 times as per the status. The issue received bids of 22,69,11,245 shares against the offered 81,68,714 equity shares. The price band of the IPO was set at 210-221.

JG Chemicals IPO: Here's how you can check the IPO's allotment status online.
JG Chemicals IPO: Here's how you can check the IPO's allotment status online.

JG Chemicals IPO GMP: JG Chemicals IPO grey market premium (GMP) was 22 on Friday lower by 8 from. In two days, the IPO GMP dipped from 60 to 22.

JG Chemicals IPO allotment: Investors who have applies for the IPO can check the allotment status online by logging in at the website of BSE or at the registrar of the IPO. KFin Technologies website is the registrar of JG Chemicals IPO.

JG Chemicals IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE?

  1. To check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
  2. Select 'equity' in the issue type and enter Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have.
  3. Click on 'I'm not a robot'
  4. Click on ‘search’ button to see your allotment status.

JG Chemicals IPO allotment: How to check on registrar's site?

  1. Log in at KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus.
  2. Select JG Chemicals Limited and enter Application Number/Demat Account/PAN.
  3. Enter Captcha and click on ‘Submit’ to see your allotment status.

JG Chemicals IPO listing date

The JG Chemicals IPO listing date is most likely on March 13.

