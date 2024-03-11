 Pratham EPC Projects IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, other key details - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Pratham EPC Projects IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, other key details

Pratham EPC Projects IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, other key details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Through the IPO, the company plans to raise ₹36 crore. Details below

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Pratham EPC Projects initial public offering (IPO) will open today (March 11) for subscription. The SME IPO will close on March 14. The company has fixed the price band of the IPO at 71 to 75 per share. Through the IPO, the company plans to raise 36 crore. The IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares and the lot size is 1,600 shares. Minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 120,000.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: The IPO for Pratham EPC Projects opens on March 11. Check all details below
Pratham EPC Projects IPO: The IPO for Pratham EPC Projects opens on March 11. Check all details below

Pratham EPC Projects IPO objectives: The net proceeds of the IPO will be used by the company to purchase machinery, meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO allotment: The allotment is expected to be finalized on March 14.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO listing: The equity shares of Pratham EPC Projects will likely list on NSE SME on March 18.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO book-running lead manager: The book-running lead manager of the Pratham EPC Projects IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO company details: The company is an end-to-end services provider to oil and gas utilities in India. It specialises in integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning and the promoters of the company are Nayankumar Pansuriya and Pratikkumar Vekariya.

In the financial year ending March 2023, the net profit of the company spiked to 7.64 crore from 4.41 crore in the previous year.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP today: Pratham EPC Projects IPO grey market premium today is 35 per share which implies that equity shares of Pratham EPC Projects were trading at a premium of 46.67%.

