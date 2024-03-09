From Popular Vehicles to Krystal Integrated, these 7 IPOs will hit the market next week

The Indian stock market is expected to have a busy week coming as seven new initial public offerings (IPO) are set to be launched on Dalal Street next week. Out of these seven, two are mainboard IPOs while five are from the SME segment. Apart from this, eight stocks are set to make their stock market debut in the coming week. Seven new public issues will be launched next week(Representative Photo)

The only two mainboard IPOs to be launched next week are Popular Vehicles and Krystal Integrated. Meanwhile, the five SME segment IPOs to be launched next week are Pratham EPC, Signoria Creations, Royal Sense, AVP Infracon and KP Green Engineering.

Here is a list of IPOs set to make a splash on Dalal Street in the coming week -

Mainboard IPOs

Popular Vehicles

Popular Vehicles and Services is set to launch its issue on Tuesday. The IPO will be open for subscription on March 12 and will close on March 14. The price band has been fixed at ₹280-295. The company is planning to raise ₹605 crore through this IPO, out of which ₹250 crore will be fresh issue and the rest will be raised for offer for sale.

Krystal Integrated

The second mainboard IPO next week - Krystal Integrated - is set to launch on March 14, and the subscription will close on March 18. The maiden IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹175 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,750,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each.

SME segment IPOs

A total of five SME segment IPOs will be launched in the coming week, which are Pratham EPC, Signoria Creation, Royal Sense, KP Green Engineering and AVP Infracon. All of these combined are planning to raise nearly ₹300 crore through their issue.

Pratham EPC IPO will open for subscription on March 11 and close on March 13. The issue has a fixed price band of ₹71-75 per share. AVP Infracon’s public issue will open for subscription on March 13 and close on March 15.

Royal Sense and Signoria Creation will launch their IPOs on March 12, and the subscription will close on March 14. The price band of Signoria has been fixed at ₹61-65 per share, while the price band for Royal Sense is fixed at ₹68 per share.

KP Green Engineering is the biggest ever SME IPO set to make its debut on the stock market this week. The issue will open on March 15 and close on March 19. The price band for the issue is ₹137 to ₹144 per share, and the company is looking to raise nearly ₹190 crore through their issue.