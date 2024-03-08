 Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar: Celebrities riding India's IPO wave - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar: These top celebrities are riding India's IPO wave

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar: These top celebrities are riding India's IPO wave

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 03:48 PM IST

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have invested in DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations. See how much they have earned below

Major Indian celebrities from Bollywood and cricket are investing in initial public offerings (IPOs). These include Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sachin Tendulkar and more, Moneycontrol reported. Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have invested in DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations. Aamir Khan acquired 46,600 shares in the pre-IPO round for 25 lakh while Ranbir Kapoor took 37,200 shares for 20 lakh. The IPO listed at 102 on BSE SME exchange and closed at 155.85 on March 7, giving a 45.52 per cent return since.

Ranbir Kapoor is seen.(PTI)
Ranbir Kapoor is seen.(PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar has also invested inAzad Engineering in which he bought 438,120 shares at an average price of 114.10 in March 2023 during pre-IPO round. This made his stake 4.99 crore in the company whose IPO was listed at 720 and closed at 1,355.3 on March 7.

Alia Bhatt invested 4.95 crore in Nykaa in July 2020. In 2021, the company got listed and her investment grew to 54 crore, as per the report. Katrina Kaif set up a joint venture with Nykaa-KK Beauty in 2018 with an investment of 2.04 crore and her investment grew to 22 crore, it added.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra invested 6.7 crore in Mamaearth when she bought 16 lakh shares at 41.86 per share.

She then sold 13.93 lakh shares in the Offer For Sale (OFS) portion of Mamaearth’s IPO earning 45.14 crore through the public issue.

