Amazon's Jeff Bezos is ‘so unusual’ because of these 4 unique traits, Andy Jassy says

Jeff Bezos built Amazon by being “arguably the most unusual business leader of our era,” current Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who took over the company’s reins in 2021, said. Andy Jassy said that Jeff Bezos is “so unusual” as a boss because of his traits that make him the person he is. One of these qualities is the idea of “Think Big”, he pointed out as many times he saw teams of developers and executives bringing “really good ideas” to Jeff Bezos who asked them to push the concept even further. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.(AP)

Andy Jassy said, “There aren’t too many other bigger thinkers than Jeff Bezos. He always had a way of getting teams to think bigger.” He also said that another amazing quality that Jeff Bezos has is that he has high standards as even when he received a piece of critical feedback, he never flinched. Instead he always found a way to inspire employees to meet his expectations and this resulted in producing the best work possible.

He said, “Watching Jeff, I have never seen anybody with higher standards", adding that Jeff Bezos is “really smart, motivated, talented, ambitious people will stretch to those goals. He had a way of having really high standards, and then having everybody really stretch and aspire to those standards.”

Jeff Bezos is also “strategically patient and tactically impatient. His conviction about long-term vision and where he wants to take something, and even when people tell him it is not possible ... [he] believes it is possible, and is stubborn about that vision,” Andy Jassy said.

The Amazon CEO also said that Jeff Bezos is one of the most “open and curious” people he has ever met. He is “open and curious about learning about new areas and new topics and opinions. Great leaders keep listening to additional inputs — people inside of the company and outside the company — and keep adjusting their opinions and their ideas as they learn more," he said.