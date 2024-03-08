 Taylor Swift for US President? Ray Dalio endorses singer, says this - Hindustan Times
Taylor Swift for US President? Ray Dalio endorses singer with praise, says this

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Taylor Swift is playing six sold-out concerts in Singapore which are being attended by 300,000 fans.

Billionaire Ray Dalio endorsed singer Taylor Swift for US President as he praised her ability for uniting diverse audiences at her Singapore concert. Taylor Swift is playing six sold-out concerts in Singapore which are being attended by 300,000 fans. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ray Dalio wrote, “@taylorswift13 for President! I just saw her at her concert in Singapore and realized that she can bring together Americans and people in most countries much better than either of the candidates, and that bringing people together is the most important thing."

Taylor Swift is seen performing in Singapore.
Taylor Swift is seen performing in Singapore.

He added, “Watching this concert with people from all over the world made me and them feel good and connected and reminded me how powerful that universal culture is. Wouldn’t it be great if we had two candidates who could lead that culture and make smart leadership decisions too?"

Users reacted to the post with one saying, “We’re living in such a strange timeline” while another commented, “Ray who took your phone."

For the March 1-9, Taylor Swift is scheduled to be in Singapore for the Eras tour. According to a report in CNN, 70 per cent of the concert goers are flying in from overseas and spending $370 million while inbound flights have shot up by 186 per cent with accommodation bookings shooting up as well.

