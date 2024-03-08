 ChatGPT-created resumes good? Senior ex-Google employee's advice is… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / ChatGPT-created resumes good? Senior ex-Google employee's advice is…

ChatGPT-created resumes good? Senior ex-Google employee's advice is…

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Recruiters can identify that the resumes were written by AI chatbots and this is bad for you, explains senior ex-Google employee.

Bengaluru-based Nupur Dave who worked with Google in San Francisco for 10 years said that job seekers should not use ChatGPT entirely to create their resumes. This decreases their chances of being shortlisted by a prospective employer, she said, adding, “I can guess in three seconds an email I got was chewed out of ChatGPT's AI machines.”

Should you try a ChatGPT-created resume? An ex-Google employee gives advice on CVs.
Should you try a ChatGPT-created resume? An ex-Google employee gives advice on CVs.

Read more: Elon Musk's X has over a million jobs listings: Check if there's one for you

Talking about how recruiters can identify that the resumes were written by AI chatbots, she said, "It's not Indian English. Indian English sounds like "I want to apply for the same". 'I wanted to follow up regarding the proposal'. Instead, ChatGPT sounds like an American who had a terrible but strict English teacher. 'I am writing to express my genuine interest in....'."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Registrations for solar rooftop scheme begins, know details

These resumes also tend to be boring, she said, explaining, “You'd glaze through it. 'I have excelled in creating and nurturing long-term client relationships, understanding diverse client requirements, and collaborating with internal teams to deliver customized solutions.' I'd rather you wrote 'I rock' with your own hands.”

Read more: This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

These resumes can also be noticed easily as they tend to be too perfect, she said. “Perfectly spaced, capitalised, dash-ed, and contains more description than the average person can invent. Heck, even I, as a writer myself, can't come up with such a word-dance. When your message to me, delivered through the loving arms of AI, says, 'I am particularly drawn to your commitment to providing innovative solutions.' I think, 'Really? Did YOU think so?,” she said.

Read more: International women's day 2024: Key state government schemes for females

But you also look lazy if you use ChatGPT as “you sound like everyone else. Suddenly you're not special anymore. You've lost all the originality I would love to see-- the real YOU!,” she asserted.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On