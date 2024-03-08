ChatGPT-created resumes good? Senior ex-Google employee's advice is…

Bengaluru-based Nupur Dave who worked with Google in San Francisco for 10 years said that job seekers should not use ChatGPT entirely to create their resumes. This decreases their chances of being shortlisted by a prospective employer, she said, adding, “I can guess in three seconds an email I got was chewed out of ChatGPT's AI machines.” Should you try a ChatGPT-created resume? An ex-Google employee gives advice on CVs.

Talking about how recruiters can identify that the resumes were written by AI chatbots, she said, "It's not Indian English. Indian English sounds like "I want to apply for the same". 'I wanted to follow up regarding the proposal'. Instead, ChatGPT sounds like an American who had a terrible but strict English teacher. 'I am writing to express my genuine interest in....'."

These resumes also tend to be boring, she said, explaining, “You'd glaze through it. 'I have excelled in creating and nurturing long-term client relationships, understanding diverse client requirements, and collaborating with internal teams to deliver customized solutions.' I'd rather you wrote 'I rock' with your own hands.”

These resumes can also be noticed easily as they tend to be too perfect, she said. “Perfectly spaced, capitalised, dash-ed, and contains more description than the average person can invent. Heck, even I, as a writer myself, can't come up with such a word-dance. When your message to me, delivered through the loving arms of AI, says, 'I am particularly drawn to your commitment to providing innovative solutions.' I think, 'Really? Did YOU think so?,” she said.

But you also look lazy if you use ChatGPT as “you sound like everyone else. Suddenly you're not special anymore. You've lost all the originality I would love to see-- the real YOU!,” she asserted.