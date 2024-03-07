PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Registrations for solar rooftop scheme begins, know details
PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: The postal department has started registration for the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme will help in providing financial assistance for installing solar panels. As per a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, “Postmen will assist households in registration. We encourage all individuals to engage and take advantage of this opportunity for a cleaner, cost-effective energy future. Postmen will assist households in registration. For more info, visit https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in/ or contact the area postman. Please visit your nearest Post Office for further details.”
PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: What is the scheme?
The scheme will provide free electricity to homes that choose to put solar power systems on their roofs as according to it, homes will receive 300 units of free power.
What is the subsidy amount?
The scheme, at current benchmark prices, will provide in ₹30,000 subsidy for 1 kW system, ₹60,000 for 2 kW systems and ₹78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher.
How to apply for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?
- Register in the portal https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in/ with: State & Electricity Distribution Company
- Enter your Electricity Consumer Number, mobile number & email address.
- Apply for the Rooftop Solar as per the form.
- Once you get the approval, install the plant through any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM.
- Submit the plant details and apply for net meter.
- Following this a commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal.
- You then have to submit bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal.
- You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.
