Noida: 6 held for ₹1.5Cr burglary from investment firm owner’s safe

Noida: Six men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing ₹1.5 crore from an investment firm owner’s personal safe in Noida’s Sector 25 on August 11 after one of them incurred losses, police said. The suspects, aged between 22 and 33 and identified as residents of Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras and Noida Phase 2, were arrested from near the Film City area in Sector 16, said officials. (Representational image)

The suspects, aged between 22 and 33 and identified as residents of Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras and Noida Phase 2, were arrested from near the Film City area in Sector 16, said officials.

According to police, the victim, who runs a law firm, filed a complaint at the Sector 20 police station stating that he invested nearly ₹1.5 crore in an investment firm, operated by a chartered accountant in Noida’s sectors 58 and 62.

Praveen Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Noida, said, “As the victim suspected something unusual after investing money, he enquired. After receiving no clear response, he directly approached the police, as he feared the risk of losing money. On his complaint, we investigated and nabbed the suspects.”

“His invested amount was stolen from the safe in Sector 25 on August 11, and a case under Sections 305(a) and 317(2), related to theft, 331(4) (house trespassing), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS was registered,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

A team was formed and the suspects were arrested.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a 33-year-old suspect, a partner in the CA’s investment firm, had also invested ₹46 lakh through their firm. “But after he suffered losses, he planned with his acquaintances to rob his partner CA’s personal safe located in a garage in Sector 25,” the ADCP said.

“The suspects were already aware of the money. We have recovered ₹1.48 lakh in cash and the Hyundai Aura car used in the crime. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.