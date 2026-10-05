Indore woman, 20, kills grandfather with a bat, says he abused her as a child
Jadon said the woman went to her grandparents’ house on her motorcycle at 3am on Sunday carrying a cricket bat.
A 75-year-old man was beaten to death with a cricket bat by his 20-year-old granddaughter in Indore who went to his house in the early hours of Sunday and attacked him. She later told the police that her grandfather sexually abused her when she was a child.
Ashok Singh Jadon, additional commissioner of police, said an argument with her parents over returning home late triggered the college student’s childhood trauma and she decided to avenge the abuse.
Jadon said the woman went to her grandparents’ house on her motorcycle at 3am on Sunday carrying a cricket bat. “Her grandmother opened the door, and the woman walked straight into his room. She repeatedly struck her grandfather on his head and face 7 to 8 times,” Jadon said.
The grandmother raised an alarm and neighbours rushed in. The injured man was taken to Aurobindo hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.
During her interrogation, she told the police that she lived with her grandparents along with her parents as a young girl. At the time, she alleged, her grandfather, a retired trooper of the Madhya Pradesh’s Special Armed Force, would grope her and touch her inappropriately. When she complained to her parents at that time, they moved out and started staying separately.
Jadon said trigger for the revenge was a heated argument with her parents late on Saturday over her staying out late. During the debate, the parents scolded her for staying out late and expressed concern for her safety. The woman told them to back off, recalling that when her grandfather abused her as a child at her own home, they hadn’t done anything about it.
At some point during the argument, she picked up the keys to her motorcycle and left home with a bat.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More